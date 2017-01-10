Did You Know...

   

Lead Story

Exclusive – DNA deception: What the Daniel Holtzclaw jury never heard

Share
By Michelle Malkin  •  January 10, 2017 11:38 AM

screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-11-02-pm

Last week, I wrote about the perils of touch DNA in cases across the country. As I mentioned, it is one of my ongoing investigative projects for the year for my columns, blogs, and CRTV.com show. Above is a photo of Oklahoma City sex-crimes detective Rocky Davis stirring his bare hands inside a paper evidence bag in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

It’s just one of the many disturbing instances in which investigators carelessly mishandled crucial evidence. My latest, in-depth piece on what the jury never heard about the prosecution’s DNA deception is up at Conservative Review.

I have received valuable feedback from DNA experts and trained police investigators across the country who are alarmed at what they have seen and read about the Holtzclaw case. The more exposure the story gets, the closer Daniel gets to justice. His appeal is due February 1.

Much more info at:

Holtzclaw Trial, founded by former Holtzclaw private investigator and Oklahoma City watchdog Brian Bates.

Free Daniel Holtzclaw, founded by Daniel’s sister, Jenny Holtzclaw.

If you see something, say something.

Posted in: Daniel Holtzclaw,Feature Story
Printer Friendly

CBS News swings for Pulitzer fences with final Harlequin Romance-worthy Obama fawn (Sunday open thread)

January 15, 2017 10:09 AM by Doug Powers

gonnavom

Bittersweet lapdogs

A dose of prose-ac? Election-triggered writers treating Trump depression with poetry slams & literary events

January 14, 2017 02:47 PM by Doug Powers

openmic

Will Hillary show up for a reading?

Nutty Nancy Pelosi lets America know who’s to blame for $9 trillion in debt added since Obama’s been president

January 13, 2017 06:11 PM by Doug Powers

pelosi1

Just guess

Go figure: Attorney General for admin that constantly slams cops says low officer morale contributes to Chicago’s woes

January 13, 2017 01:29 PM by Doug Powers

lynch

Bad cop, bad cop

Left-leaning actors courageously slam liberal Hollywood’s pay disparity during Obama presidency

January 12, 2017 08:40 PM by Doug Powers

portmankutcher

Self-Punk’d

Priorities! Sen. Kamala Harris grills CIA nominee about vital security issues of climate change & gay marriage

January 12, 2017 04:16 PM by Doug Powers

kamalaharris

A party out of power for good reason

On Fire: The Racist Anti-Racists at MTV News

January 11, 2017 09:45 AM by Michelle Malkin

Obama’s ‘Farewell Speech’ could trigger flood warnings in Chicago when the MSM drool/tear bucket overflows

January 10, 2017 02:40 PM by Doug Powers

obamafarewell1

Chris Matthews Leg Thrill: The Final Chapter

Perfect: Cory Booker to testify against nomination of Jeff Sessions, who he was recently ‘blessed and honored’ to partner with

January 10, 2017 09:10 AM by Doug Powers

bookersessions

Awkward

« Previous Entries
Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook