By Doug Powers • January 8, 2017 11:32 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Welcome to the first non-holiday Sunday of the new year, which means it’s time for another open thread free-for-all, fertilized by DC BS and watered with the tears of liberal celebrities acting as if the bank just foreclosed on their cult’s compound:

Celebrities, activists and others gave an emotional goodbye to President Obama in a new video by the White House titled “Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency.” The video features figures including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Jerry Seinfeld and Ellen DeGeneres, all sharing some of their favorite moments with the president. “I never cried before, from an election result,” singer John Legend says in the video.

The candlelight vigil on the night of January 19th will be a doozy.

Word has it Hanks is gathering an all-star cast for “Castaway II: Hollywood Left Behind”:

*****

As you know, the loss of Democrat control during the Obama years have been catastrophic to his party:

Below is what Obama told George Stephanopoulos in an interview broadcast this morning. Predictably, Obama opened by saying he accepted some responsibility before going on to blame Bush:

“I take some responsibility on that. I — I think that some of it was circumstances. If you look at — what happened, I came in in the middle of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. And unlike FDR who waited– well, didn’t take office until about three years into the Great Depression, it was happening just as I was elected. I think we did a really good job in saving this economy and putting us back on the track of growth. But what that meant is in 2010 there were a lot of folks who were still out of work. There were a lot of folks who had lost their homes or saw their home values plummet, their 401k’s plummet. And we were just at the beginnings of a recovery. And the, you know, whoever is president at that point is gonna get hit and his party’s gonna get hit.

Still blaming Bush after eight years? Yes he can!

*****

Free tickets to Obama’s farewell address in Chicago Tuesday went fast, but for the price of an Obamacare bronze plan deductible they can still be had:

Within hours of the 11 a.m. closing, tickets were popping up on the secondary market, including a pair of tickets that were being sold for $10,000 as of 1 p.m.

Contact anonymous Westchester County Craigslist user DillaryFodhamSquinton if interested.

*****

Everybody watch your back, because those mysterious killer trucks are at it again:

The Obama White House will of course remain baffled as to the truck’s motive, other than assuming the truck was set off by Israeli settlements and climate change.

*****

Michael Moore has decided that the Women’s March in DC the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration needs a bit of guidance from the patriarchy:

Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain will hit the streets of Washington, D.C. to march for women’s rights later this month. The actresses announced on Twitter they will be joining the Women’s March demonstration to campaign for equality and women’s rights on January 21, the day after Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. President. The Washington, D.C. march is expected to be the largest of more than 200 similar marches being planned in other U.S. states and more than 20 other countries, including the U.K., on the same day.

[…]

Documentary maker Michael Moore and Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu have also announced their participation in the D.C. march on social media.

Participants refer to is as the “Women’s March,” but Moore should call that what it really is: Much needed exercise.

*****

Apple’s Tim Cook is trying to figure out why the company had a “terrible year”:

Apple’s chief executive has been battling lackluster results at the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant, with critics blaming ho-hum sales on an increasingly stale lineup of gadgets — including the iPhone. The most recent evidence came Friday, with a report from Nikkei, the Japanese news agency, that Apple will slash production of the iPhone 7 by about 10 percent because it “has sold more sluggishly than expected.”

[…]

The news was the latest disappointment for Apple shareholders, who have weathered a bumpy ride this year.

Hard to believe the company had a down year, what with Cook’s idea of priorities:

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has bluntly told climate change sceptic investors to ditch their stocks if they do not support his pledge to slash greenhouse gas emissions, in the latest signal that the company will continue to invest in sustainable energy.

Al Gore’s on the board so Cook probably isn’t told to knock it off and focus on selling phones very often.

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe