President who ridiculed suggestions of election rigging: Voters should have taken possibility of election rigging more seriously

By Doug Powers • December 13, 2016 08:23 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Remember this stuff in October before the election?

Fast forward the tape to this week when Obama was on The Daily Show:

President Obama suggested in a new interview that voters should have cared more about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential race.

[…]

The president also said he doesn’t think it should have been shocking to voters that the CIA concluded Russia intervened in the U.S. presidential race to help Trump win the White House. “None of this should be a big surprise. This was reported on before the election,” Obama said.

Hey, the 80’s called! Maybe voters would have had more time to focus on other things if they hadn’t been so busy trying to find new insurance policies that got canceled because of Obama’s signature “achievement.”

For my money this was the highlight of the interview:

“The real question that, I think, we all have to reflect on is what’s happened to our political system,” Obama said

It’s hard to disagree — I mean, who’s been running this joint for the last eight years anyway!?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus