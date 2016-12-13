President who ridiculed suggestions of election rigging: Voters should have taken possibility of election rigging more seriously
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Remember this stuff in October before the election?
Fast forward the tape to this week when Obama was on The Daily Show:
President Obama suggested in a new interview that voters should have cared more about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential race.
[…]
The president also said he doesn’t think it should have been shocking to voters that the CIA concluded Russia intervened in the U.S. presidential race to help Trump win the White House.
“None of this should be a big surprise. This was reported on before the election,” Obama said.
Hey, the 80’s called! Maybe voters would have had more time to focus on other things if they hadn’t been so busy trying to find new insurance policies that got canceled because of Obama’s signature “achievement.”
For my money this was the highlight of the interview:
“The real question that, I think, we all have to reflect on is what’s happened to our political system,” Obama said
It’s hard to disagree — I mean, who’s been running this joint for the last eight years anyway!?
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Sea of Hypocrisy: After advising incoming prez not to overdo decrees, Obama admin brags about Trump-proof decree
December 21, 2016 07:44 AM by Doug Powers
Next level lunacy: Electoral College now existential threat to entire planet (like, worse than air conditioning!)
December 20, 2016 04:05 PM by Doug Powers
Robert Reich excited about idea for alternate reality inauguration day celebration
December 20, 2016 11:25 AM by Doug Powers
Perfect: Protester tells Wisconsin electors they ‘don’t deserve to be in America’ for adhering to Founders’ system
December 19, 2016 09:48 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary in October: ‘Rigging’ claims threaten democracy — Hillary to donors last night: IT WAS RIGGED, DAMMIT!
December 16, 2016 01:43 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Hillary Clinton