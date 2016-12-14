Texas college’s suggested term for ‘holiday party’ COULD trigger accounting majors

By Doug Powers • December 14, 2016 04:12 PM

Dovetailing somewhat with Michelle’s column about madness at Oberlin College, we head south from there, to Texas, where campus rose petals are trying to decide what to call late December parties that revolve around certain observances with religious overtones which must not be named. So they’ve made some helpful suggestions:

Texas Woman’s University is advising students and faculty not to use the word “holiday” when describing parties in December because it “connotes religious tradition,” and that might be offensive to non-religious people.

“For educational institutions, a December gathering may instead be called an ‘end of semester’ party,” advises a guide released by the school titled, “A ‘Festivus for the Rest of Us’: Tips to plan an all-inclusive, multicultural holiday party at the office.” “For a business office, an ‘end of (fiscal) year’ party may be more appropriate,” it continues.

“End of the fiscal year” pary? But what if students are offended by fiscal years? You just know that’s going to trigger an accounting major somewhere who once got smacked with a general ledger. Why so insensitive, Texas Woman’s University?

