Martin Sheen & pals urge Electoral College to do as Founders intended and vote based on urgent request from Hollywood liberals
**Written by Doug Powers
Well, with things still looking grim for Hillary, her liberal supporters in the entertainment industry are left with no choice but to implement the “Hollywood Left nuclear option,” which is to make a group video in which they use all their thespian training to pretend they know what they’re talking about.
Notice that the strategy has changed from “The Electoral College is antiquated and needs to be scrapped” to “our Founding Fathers built the Electoral College to safeguard the American people from the dangers of a demagogue.” Bonus points for the condescending definition of the word “eminently” as well as the insinuation that Hillary Clinton is Thomas Jefferson in a pantsuit:
Just when you thought a hostage video couldn’t possibly be funny.
The only thing missing from that is Danny Glover clinging to the top of a speeding van and yelling “I’m gettin’ too old for this s**t” as it smashes through Trump’s border wall on the way out of the country.
