Hillary in October: ‘Rigging’ claims threaten democracy — Hillary to donors last night: IT WAS RIGGED, DAMMIT!

By Doug Powers • December 16, 2016 01:43 PM

It hasn’t even been two months since Hillary Clinton said this:

Fast-forward the tape to last night, when Clinton told her wealthy donors that, yeah, there was a whole lotta rigging going on:

Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that the hacking attacks carried out by Russia against her campaign and the Democratic National Committee were intended “to undermine our democracy” and were ordered by Vladimir V. Putin “because he has a personal beef against me.” Speaking to a group of donors in Manhattan, Mrs. Clinton said that Mr. Putin, the Russian president, had never forgiven her for the accusation she made in 2011, when she was secretary of state, that parliamentary elections his country held that year were rigged. “Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election,” Mrs. Clinton said.

[…]

Mrs. Clinton said the hacking was one of two “unprecedented” events that led to her defeat. The other was the release of a letter by James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director, shortly before the election disclosing new questions about emails handled by her private server. The letter, she said, cost her close races in several battleground states. “Swing-state voters made their decisions in the final days breaking against me because of the F.B.I. letter from Director Comey,” she said.

Hillary Clinton is now doing the emotional equivalent of sitting on a desert island talking to a volleyball.

Heading into last night’s event at the Plaza Hotel, Hillary really looked like she was excited about explaining the election results to her rich donors:

When she arrived, Clinton looked like she suddenly realized one of the parking valets was Anthony Weiner:

