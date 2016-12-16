Michelle Obama tells Oprah she now knows what not having hope feels like; Downtrodden billionaire nods in agreement

By Doug Powers • December 16, 2016 04:45 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Wow, that “Hope & Change” experiment was fairly short-lived for the First Lady:

Following the election of Donald Trump, Michelle Obama said many Americans now know what it’s like not to have hope. “We feel the difference now. See, now, we are feeling what not having hope feels like,” she told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, a clip for which aired on CBS on Friday. “Hope is necessary. It’s a necessary concept and Barack didn’t just talk about hope because he thought it was just a nice slogan to get votes.”

Does that mean that in about a month she’ll be proud of the country for the LAST time in her adult life?

Increasingly hopeless FLOTUS made the remarks while somber looking billionaire Oprah Winfrey nodded in agreement:

It’s almost like it was all about the Obamas.

So, to sum up Michelle Obama’s week…

The wind-up:

And the pitch:

Hope is not YET lost.

