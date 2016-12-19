Did You Know...

   

Perfect: Protester tells Wisconsin electors they ‘don’t deserve to be in America’ for adhering to Founders’ system

By Doug Powers  •  December 19, 2016 09:48 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On Monday, the Electoral College confirmed that Donald Trump has been elected president. There were a lot of protests, but these people in Wisconsin, led by a pissed-prog-in-purple, were among the more triggered:

Now there’s somebody who would gladly build a wall to keep out Republican electors, while totally NOT getting the irony.

As far as the elector “defection” rate goes in Monday’s Electoral College vote, George Soros’ protest/agitation cost-to-benefit ratio was really bad on this one:

Michael Moore hasn’t given up hope though:

Next idea? “Accept reality” obviously won’t be considered.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hollyweird

