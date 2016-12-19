The Pen & Phone Apprentice? In apparent effort to finish off his party once and for all, Obama will help develop Dem talent

By Doug Powers • December 19, 2016 03:24 PM

This story probably already has some young, intrepid Hollywood lefty heading to the drawing board to develop the next reality show, “The Pen & Phone Apprentice”:

President Obama said in an interview broadcast Monday that he wants to build up the Democratic Party by helping to develop a “whole new generation of talent” after he leaves the White House. “There are such incredible young people who not only worked on my campaign, but I’ve seen in advocacy groups,” Obama told NPR.

When asked if he wanted to be a “talent scout,” Obama said he also hopes to be “a coach” and “a friend.” “Somebody who can build on the incredible work that has already been done by young people,” he said, “and that to a large degree was responsible for getting me elected.”

Now that I think about it, considering what’s happened to the Dem Party since Obama rose to the top of it, the GOP would probably finance production of “The Pen & Phone Apprentice”:

And then there’s everything that Obama’s leadership has done for to Democrats on a local level:

In total, Republicans control nearly 1,000 more legislative seats than they did when Obama took office. The Republican share of state legislative seats has grown from just under 44 percent in 2009 to 56 percent after Tuesday’s election. After the latest losses, Democrats will hold just 42 percent of legislative seats in the nation. Beginning next year, Republicans will control 67 of the 98 partisan legislative chambers, after winning new majorities in the Kentucky House, the Iowa Senate and the Minnesota Senate. Democrats picked up control of both the state Assembly and Senate in Nevada, and the New Mexico state House. Since Obama took office, Republicans have captured control of 27 state legislative chambers Democrats held after the 2008 elections. The GOP now controls the most legislative seats it has held since the founding of the party.

The GOP hasn’t officially responded to news that Obama plans to stay heavily involved in Dem Party political development after he leaves office, but I’ll go ahead and write the press release for them: “Freakin’ EXCELLENT!”

