Next level lunacy: Electoral College now existential threat to entire planet (like, worse than air conditioning!)
**Written by Doug Powers
The predictable next step has been taken:
Learn more about it all in the upcoming film, “Armageddon II: Electoral College Doomsday.” Al Gore’s cameo as a Hamilton Elector will alone be worth the price of whatever it takes to avoid seeing the film.
Obviously many more “The Electoral College is Thwarting Our Ability to ______” articles are in the works: “Fund Women’s Healthcare”; “Strengthen Social Security”; “Blame ISIS Attacks on the NRA and Refrigeration” — the progressive angles are endless.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
