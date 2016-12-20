Next level lunacy: Electoral College now existential threat to entire planet (like, worse than air conditioning!)

By Doug Powers • December 20, 2016 04:05 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The predictable next step has been taken:

Learn more about it all in the upcoming film, “Armageddon II: Electoral College Doomsday.” Al Gore’s cameo as a Hamilton Elector will alone be worth the price of whatever it takes to avoid seeing the film.

Obviously many more “The Electoral College is Thwarting Our Ability to ______” articles are in the works: “Fund Women’s Healthcare”; “Strengthen Social Security”; “Blame ISIS Attacks on the NRA and Refrigeration” — the progressive angles are endless.

