Robert Reich excited about idea for alternate reality inauguration day celebration

By Doug Powers • December 20, 2016 11:25 AM

Count Robert Reich among those who are up for taking their denial to the next level with this inauguration day alternative:

A cavalcade of liberal celebrities sure did the trick the last time, so why not try it again!

There’s now a petition for an inauguration day “Freedom Concert.” Here’s the unofficial logo:

The concert would of course be held in a venue known as The Bubble:

