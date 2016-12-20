Robert Reich excited about idea for alternate reality inauguration day celebration
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Count Robert Reich among those who are up for taking their denial to the next level with this inauguration day alternative:
A cavalcade of liberal celebrities sure did the trick the last time, so why not try it again!
There’s now a petition for an inauguration day “Freedom Concert.” Here’s the unofficial logo:
The concert would of course be held in a venue known as The Bubble:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Sea of Hypocrisy: After advising incoming prez not to overdo decrees, Obama admin brags about Trump-proof decree
December 21, 2016 07:44 AM by Doug Powers
Next level lunacy: Electoral College now existential threat to entire planet (like, worse than air conditioning!)
December 20, 2016 04:05 PM by Doug Powers
Perfect: Protester tells Wisconsin electors they ‘don’t deserve to be in America’ for adhering to Founders’ system
December 19, 2016 09:48 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary in October: ‘Rigging’ claims threaten democracy — Hillary to donors last night: IT WAS RIGGED, DAMMIT!
December 16, 2016 01:43 PM by Doug Powers
Martin Sheen & pals urge Electoral College to do as Founders intended and vote based on urgent request from Hollywood liberals
December 15, 2016 07:52 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hollyweird