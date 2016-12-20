Did You Know...

   

Robert Reich excited about idea for alternate reality inauguration day celebration

By Doug Powers  •  December 20, 2016 11:25 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Count Robert Reich among those who are up for taking their denial to the next level with this inauguration day alternative:

null

A cavalcade of liberal celebrities sure did the trick the last time, so why not try it again!

There’s now a petition for an inauguration day “Freedom Concert.” Here’s the unofficial logo:

null

The concert would of course be held in a venue known as The Bubble:

