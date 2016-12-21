Hey, maybe this is why the Obama admin can’t find any ‘scientists’ who disagree with them on global warming
**Written by Doug Powers
You know how President Obama always talks about the overwhelming number of “scientists” who believe man-made global warming is a grave threat to life as we know it? That “overwhelming” number is in part due to the fact that the alarmists don’t allow anybody around who might make the tally underwhelming. Case in point:
A new congressional investigation has determined that the Obama administration fired a top scientist and intimidated staff at the Department of Energy in order to further its climate change agenda, according to a new report that alleges the administration ordered top officials to obstruct Congress in order to forward this agenda.
Rep. Lamar Smith (R., Texas), chair of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, released a wide-ranging report on Tuesday that shows how senior Obama administration officials retaliated against a leading scientist and plotted ways to block a congressional inquiry surrounding key research into the impact of radiation.
The science is settled, and any scientists who are unsettled will be purged and sent off to wander forever in a desert devoid of government grants.
And of course the Obama admin was careful to send the message that “historic levels of transparency” was only lip service for public consumption and not to be practiced, or else:
A top DoE scientist who liaised with Congress on the matter was fired by the Obama administration for being too forthright with lawmakers, according to the report, which provides an in-depth look at the White House’s efforts to ensure senior staffers toe the administration’s line.
That scientist is such a threat to the planet that he’s probably already been accused of being an Electoral College supporter.
