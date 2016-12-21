Sea of Hypocrisy: After advising incoming prez not to overdo decrees, Obama admin brags about Trump-proof decree
**Written by Doug Powers
President Obama and his admin seem to think they’ve found the perfect executive order. Just a month before leaving office, Obama’s put yellow “do not cross” tape around vast swaths of ocean:
President Obama moved to solidify his environmental legacy Tuesday by withdrawing hundreds of millions of acres of federally owned land in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean from new offshore oil and gas drilling.
Obama used a little-known law called the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect large portions of the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in the Arctic and a string of canyons in the Atlantic stretching from Massachusetts to Virginia. In addition to a five-year moratorium already in place in the Atlantic, removing the canyons from drilling puts much of the eastern seaboard off limits to oil exploration even if companies develop plans to operate around them.
The announcement by the White House late in the afternoon was coordinated with similar steps being taken by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shield large areas of that nation’s Arctic waters from drilling. Neither measure affects leases already held by oil and gas companies and drilling activity in state waters.
The Pen & Phone have become self-aware, and really cocky:
Supporters of Obama’s move are confident as well:
NEW: @foe_us: If Trump tries to reverse Pres. Obama's withdrawal of US waters from oil leasing, "he will find himself in court." pic.twitter.com/u54DjWNk8r
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 20, 2016
In court? Good luck, because everybody knows how well Obama’s EOs have held up in court:
Here’s the grand finale: Just prior to his latest executive order, Obama had this advice for his successor:
The Comedian-in-Chief strikes again. What’s Obama got in store for his final days in office? Place your bets.
(h/t National Review’s @CharlesCWCooke)
