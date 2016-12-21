Did You Know...

   

Sea of Hypocrisy: After advising incoming prez not to overdo decrees, Obama admin brags about Trump-proof decree

Share
By Doug Powers  •  December 21, 2016 07:44 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

President Obama and his admin seem to think they’ve found the perfect executive order. Just a month before leaving office, Obama’s put yellow “do not cross” tape around vast swaths of ocean:

President Obama moved to solidify his environmental legacy Tuesday by withdrawing hundreds of millions of acres of federally owned land in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean from new offshore oil and gas drilling.

Obama used a little-known law called the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect large portions of the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in the Arctic and a string of canyons in the Atlantic stretching from Massachusetts to Virginia. In addition to a five-year moratorium already in place in the Atlantic, removing the canyons from drilling puts much of the eastern seaboard off limits to oil exploration even if companies develop plans to operate around them.

The announcement by the White House late in the afternoon was coordinated with similar steps being taken by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shield large areas of that nation’s Arctic waters from drilling. Neither measure affects leases already held by oil and gas companies and drilling activity in state waters.

The Pen & Phone have become self-aware, and really cocky:

null

Supporters of Obama’s move are confident as well:

In court? Good luck, because everybody knows how well Obama’s EOs have held up in court:

null

null

Here’s the grand finale: Just prior to his latest executive order, Obama had this advice for his successor:

null

The Comedian-in-Chief strikes again. What’s Obama got in store for his final days in office? Place your bets.

(h/t National Review’s @CharlesCWCooke)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Barack Obama,Donald Trump,Supreme Court
Printer Friendly

Next level lunacy: Electoral College now existential threat to entire planet (like, worse than air conditioning!)

December 20, 2016 04:05 PM by Doug Powers

ratched

Grip on reality: Lost

Robert Reich excited about idea for alternate reality inauguration day celebration

December 20, 2016 11:25 AM by Doug Powers

lalala

What’s happening is NOT happening!

Perfect: Protester tells Wisconsin electors they ‘don’t deserve to be in America’ for adhering to Founders’ system

December 19, 2016 09:48 PM by Doug Powers

electoralcollegewisc

JUST as the Founders envisioned

Hillary in October: ‘Rigging’ claims threaten democracy — Hillary to donors last night: IT WAS RIGGED, DAMMIT!

December 16, 2016 01:43 PM by Doug Powers

hillaryshrug

Spin like the wind!

Martin Sheen & pals urge Electoral College to do as Founders intended and vote based on urgent request from Hollywood liberals

December 15, 2016 07:52 AM by Doug Powers

sheen

Just when you thought a hostage video couldn’t possibly be funny…


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Hollyweird

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook