Stature-Gate: Politico’s really swinging for the Pulitzer fences with this Trump bombshell

By Doug Powers  •  December 23, 2016 12:27 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Step aside, Woodward & Bernstein! This could be the scoop that takes down the Trump presidency before it even starts:

Trump’s said he’s 6’3″ but his drivers license says he’s 6’2″. This has Putin written all over it!

Learn more in the upcoming true-life thriller “All the President’s DMV Info.”

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
