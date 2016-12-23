Stature-Gate: Politico’s really swinging for the Pulitzer fences with this Trump bombshell
**Written by Doug Powers
Step aside, Woodward & Bernstein! This could be the scoop that takes down the Trump presidency before it even starts:
Trump’s said he’s 6’3″ but his drivers license says he’s 6’2″. This has Putin written all over it!
Learn more in the upcoming true-life thriller “All the President’s DMV Info.”
