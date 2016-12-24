By Michelle Malkin • December 24, 2016 11:42 PM



The Mystical Nativity – Botticcelli

For unto Us a Child is born

Unto Us a Son is given

And the government shall be upon His shoulder

And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor,

The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

– Isaiah 9:6

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. May it be filled with love and joy.

Disqus