For unto Us a Child is born

By Michelle Malkin  •  December 24, 2016 11:42 PM

The Mystical Nativity – Botticcelli

Unto Us a Son is given
And the government shall be upon His shoulder
And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor,
The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.

– Isaiah 9:6

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. May it be filled with love and joy.

