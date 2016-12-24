For unto Us a Child is born
|Tweet
The Mystical Nativity – Botticcelli
For unto Us a Child is born
Unto Us a Son is given
And the government shall be upon His shoulder
And His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor,
The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.
– Isaiah 9:6
Merry Christmas from my family to yours. May it be filled with love and joy.
Posted in: Feature Story
Michelle Obama’s Christmas lump of coal
December 21, 2016 09:22 AM by Michelle Malkin
A new victim in the war on small-biz bakeries
December 14, 2016 05:03 AM by Michelle Malkin
Exclusive: What If the Convicted “Serial Rapist Cop” Is Innocent?
December 2, 2016 08:20 AM by Michelle Malkin
Narrative-buster: Look who committed a “racist,” “pro-Trump” “hate crime”
December 1, 2016 03:31 PM by Michelle Malkin
Justin Trudeau: Baby-faced Commie apologist unmasked
November 29, 2016 10:54 PM by Michelle Malkin
Categories: Feature Story, Moonbats, Politics