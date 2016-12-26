Josh Earnest swings for hilarity fences: Obama doesn’t get enough credit for having most transparent admin in history
**Written by Doug Powers
The Obama White House has been “transparent” alright, just not in the way Josh Earnest wants everybody to believe:
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest expressed annoyance that President Obama doesn’t get enough credit for being the “most transparent” president in history.
When asked by CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday about journalists’ complaints that the federal government isn’t efficient at answering FOIA requests, Earnest said they’ve made progress with the requests over the eight years.
[…]
One of his biggest “beefs” he has with journalists, Earnest said, is that “President Obama has been the most transparent president in American history” and has “not gotten much if any credit” for that from them.
Members of the Obama administration of have pleaded the Fifth were unavailable for comment:
And besides, Earnest, whose job is to keep reality covered by a generous coat of opaque oil paint, said on CNN that journalists are the only ones who care about gov’t transparency:
Earnest added that there is really “no constituency in American politics for transparency in government beyond journalists.”
The general public doesn’t care? That must be why Obama previously made the “historic transparency” promise a basic part of his stump speeches:
