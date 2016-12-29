Hawaii restaurant owner now willing to ‘be humans together’ with customers who voted for Trump

By Doug Powers • December 29, 2016 09:36 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

When I first read this story a couple days ago I thought, “Wow, here’s a Hawaii business owner who will do anything to try and get Obama to visit while he’s on vacation”:

So I guess asking him to be a last-minute replacement for any Rockettes who don’t want to perform at the inauguration is out of the question.

However, the restaurant’s owner now says that Trump voters can eat there. As it turns out he’s not that passionate about the election because he didn’t even vote (you’re welcome, Hillary):

Before the MAGA moratorium was lifted I was hoping that a Trump voter would ask him to cater a gay wedding just to present a major lefty dilemma.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus