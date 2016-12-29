Just imagine the cost of Obama’s vacations if he hadn’t been sharing the sacrifice
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Remember this?
That was back when Obama warned American about the coming belt-tightening just days before taking office in January of 2009:
Here we are, after eight years of leading by example:
I’d hate to see how big that number would have been if Obama hadn’t shared in the sacrifice! The carbon footprint of all those vacations vs. Obama’s alarmist rhetoric on climate change is a comparison for another day.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Barack Obama,Politics
Josh Earnest swings for hilarity fences: Obama doesn’t get enough credit for having most transparent admin in history
December 26, 2016 12:57 PM by Doug Powers
Obama 2015: Our commitment to Israel is ‘unshakable’ — Obama 2016: Time to shake things up a bit
December 23, 2016 07:19 PM by Doug Powers
Hey, maybe this is why the Obama admin can’t find any ‘scientists’ who disagree with them on global warming
December 21, 2016 04:06 PM by Doug Powers
Sea of Hypocrisy: After advising incoming prez not to overdo decrees, Obama admin brags about Trump-proof decree
December 21, 2016 07:44 AM by Doug Powers
The Pen & Phone Apprentice? In apparent effort to finish off his party once and for all, Obama will help develop Dem talent
December 19, 2016 03:24 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Democrats