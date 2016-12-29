Did You Know...

   

Just imagine the cost of Obama’s vacations if he hadn’t been sharing the sacrifice

By Doug Powers  •  December 29, 2016 10:23 AM

Written by Doug Powers

Remember this?

null

That was back when Obama warned American about the coming belt-tightening just days before taking office in January of 2009:

Here we are, after eight years of leading by example:

null

I’d hate to see how big that number would have been if Obama hadn’t shared in the sacrifice! The carbon footprint of all those vacations vs. Obama’s alarmist rhetoric on climate change is a comparison for another day.

Written by Doug Powers

