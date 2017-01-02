United Nations 2017 Human Rights Council promises to be the most ironic ever
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
According to the United Nations’ Supreme Bureaucrat-in-Chief Ban Ki-moon, the purpose of that august body’s Human Rights Council is to serve as…
…an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.
“All victims of human rights abuses should be able to look to the Human Rights Council as a forum and a springboard for action.”
With that in mind, here are nine countries/entities that will comprise about 20 percent of the “Human Rights Council” this year:
The UN probably considers that a step forward on the human rights front because Israel isn’t on the list.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Obama admin says Iran’s missile test violated UN sanctions (but they can still be trusted on the nuke deal!)
October 16, 2015 08:14 PM by Doug Powers
Another day, another ‘Obama administration caught off guard by…’ story
September 29, 2015 10:11 AM by Doug Powers
Heir apparent to Al Gore proves he’s totally up to the challenge
March 22, 2015 09:32 AM by Doug Powers
UN kicks off ISIS probe that will end up blaming the whole thing on global warming
September 2, 2014 09:28 PM by Doug Powers
Official from same UN that allows Iran on women’s rights council: Vatican’s anti-abortion canon ‘psychological torture’ of women
May 13, 2014 04:17 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Abortion, Feminist Nonsense, Iran, United Nations