United Nations 2017 Human Rights Council promises to be the most ironic ever

According to the United Nations’ Supreme Bureaucrat-in-Chief Ban Ki-moon, the purpose of that august body’s Human Rights Council is to serve as…

…an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe. “All victims of human rights abuses should be able to look to the Human Rights Council as a forum and a springboard for action.”

With that in mind, here are nine countries/entities that will comprise about 20 percent of the “Human Rights Council” this year:

The UN probably considers that a step forward on the human rights front because Israel isn’t on the list.

