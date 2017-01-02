Whew! Valerie Jarrett proud that Obama made it through 8 years scandal-free

By Doug Powers • January 2, 2017 12:12 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

What’s a word for somebody who is a combination of shameless and delusional? Shalusional? Delameless? Whatever it is, that’s what Valerie Jarrett should be called:

Top President Barack Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett said in an interview with CNN Sunday that his administration has not seen a single scandal. “The president prides himself on the fact that his administration hasn’t had a scandal and he hasn’t done something to embarrass himself,” she said on Fareed Zakaria GPS. “That’s because that’s who he is, that’s who they are, and I think that’s what really resonates with the American people,” she continued.

And as usual, members of the Obama administration who have pleaded the Fifth were unavailable for comment.

We probably ain’t heard nothin’ yet, because there are still over two weeks to go and untold damage yet to be wrought:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus