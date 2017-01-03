Heh: Nancy Pelosi, FORMER House Majority Leader, warns GOP they’ll pay a political price for scrapping Obamacare
**Written by Doug Powers
Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge when it comes to using a shock & awe strategy of projection to save the law that had to be passed so America could find out what was in it:
There’s no pill that can fix this level of delusion and brazenness:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, preparing for her fourth straight Congress in the minority — she lost her speakership in 2010, in an anti-Obamacare backlash — now says it’s the GOP that will pay a political price if it moves to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.
“You break it, you own it,” the California Democrat said.
[…]
“They really admit that by repealing the Affordable Care Act, it will increase costs,” Mrs. Pelosi said.
Yeah, heaven forbid costs go up (click to enlarge):
Everything about that screams “saved $2,500 a year!”
Out-of-touch and clueless request of the week:
“I would just say to the American people: Take a second look,” Pelosi said.
People have taken a second look, Nancy, which is why your party has lost control of everything, up to and including hope of ever having a grip on reality.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
