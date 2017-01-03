Did You Know...

   

Heh: Nancy Pelosi, FORMER House Majority Leader, warns GOP they’ll pay a political price for scrapping Obamacare

By Doug Powers  •  January 3, 2017 11:07 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Nancy Pelosi is leading the charge when it comes to using a shock & awe strategy of projection to save the law that had to be passed so America could find out what was in it:

There’s no pill that can fix this level of delusion and brazenness:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, preparing for her fourth straight Congress in the minority — she lost her speakership in 2010, in an anti-Obamacare backlash — now says it’s the GOP that will pay a political price if it moves to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

“You break it, you own it,” the California Democrat said.
[…]
“They really admit that by repealing the Affordable Care Act, it will increase costs,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

Yeah, heaven forbid costs go up (click to enlarge):

Everything about that screams “saved $2,500 a year!”

Out-of-touch and clueless request of the week:

“I would just say to the American people: Take a second look,” Pelosi said.

People have taken a second look, Nancy, which is why your party has lost control of everything, up to and including hope of ever having a grip on reality.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

