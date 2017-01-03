Of course: Hollywood lefties remind Congress that after an 8-year hiatus obstructionism is patriotic again

By Doug Powers • January 3, 2017 03:09 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Because the Hollywood Left’s plea to the electoral college went so well for them (pause for laughter), whiffle-brained Tinseltown libs with zero grasp on what happened this election season are back with another attempt to convince Congress to embrace the Founding Fathers’ vision of a nation governed by celebrity demand:

A slew of high-profile stars — including Sally Field, former “The View” co-host Rosie Perez, “Westworld’s” Jeffrey Wright, Keegan-Michael Key and “Boardwalk Empire” actor Steve Buscemi — are calling on Congress to “vigorously oppose” any of President-elect Donald Trump’s “racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-worker, anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-environmental policies.” “We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants and the poor,” Key and Field say in the video released Tuesday, the same day the 115th Congress is poised to be sworn in.

If you’re keeping score at home, “obstruction” is no longer unpatriotic:

If the Hollywood Left are looking for a reason it’ll be more difficult for Dems to obstruct Trump’s nominees, they should make a video slamming Harry Reid, who three years ago was the architect of a Dem backfire bigger than his exercise bands:

The “Stand Up to Trump” video was produced by a group formerly known as “Humanity for Hillary,” an org that was renamed “Humanity for Progress,” according to tear-stained 501(c)(3) paperwork. Nobody tell them that the Clintons will attend Trump’s inauguration (“come for the depressing glimpse at what might have been, stay for the graft and ass“).

