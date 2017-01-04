Did You Know...

   

Pelosi: Support Obamacare repeal if you ‘want grandma living in the guest room’

By Doug Powers  •  January 4, 2017 02:44 PM

Nancy Pelosi might have stumbled upon a more effective argument this time, because the threat as I interpreted it is “repeal Obamacare and I might move in with you“:

REP. NANCY PELOSI: If you’re a senior, you know almost half of Medicaid is about long-term healthcare. Do you want grandma living in the guest room? You repeal the Affordable Care Act. If you go along– This is part of an initiative that is part of the Ryan budget, that says we’re going to voucherize Medicare, we’re going to block-grant Medicaid [to the states].

So this is a tremendous assault on the health and health security and finanial security that goes with what the Affordable Care Act has done for the American people.

And so, ‘Make America Sick Again,’ is that what the Republicans want to do?

“Make America Sick Again” is the new Democrat slogan in response to attempts to repeal Obamacare (because this approach has worked out so well for them):

That speaks volumes about why the Dems have lost so much power in the last few years, but they don’t get the irony.

