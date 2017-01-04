Shocker: California Dems hire ex-AG Eric Holder to help state sidestep federal laws during Trump presidency

By Doug Powers • January 4, 2017 07:39 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

You’ve got to hand it to the Dem-controlled California state legislature: When you’re seeking ways to fight back against people who are insisting that federal laws should apply to everyone, look no further than the former chief law enforcement officer in the land under Barack Obama who was found in contempt of Congress:

The California Legislature hired former Attorney General Eric Holder as it prepares for expected battles with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Numerous cities in the state are sanctuary cities, and Democrats have been gearing up to battle Trump’s immigration policies that would affect the state’s more than 2.6 million undocumented residents. “Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the Senate, told The New York Times. “This means we are very, very serious.”

It kind of sounds like when casinos hire former cheats to help them stop players who are trying to break the rules, except the other way around.

And if all else fails, maybe Holder can assist the California legislature in drawing up their secession papers.

