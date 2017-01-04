Shocker: California Dems hire ex-AG Eric Holder to help state sidestep federal laws during Trump presidency
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
You’ve got to hand it to the Dem-controlled California state legislature: When you’re seeking ways to fight back against people who are insisting that federal laws should apply to everyone, look no further than the former chief law enforcement officer in the land under Barack Obama who was found in contempt of Congress:
The California Legislature hired former Attorney General Eric Holder as it prepares for expected battles with President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, The New York Times reported Wednesday.
Numerous cities in the state are sanctuary cities, and Democrats have been gearing up to battle Trump’s immigration policies that would affect the state’s more than 2.6 million undocumented residents.
“Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California,” Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the Senate, told The New York Times. “This means we are very, very serious.”
It kind of sounds like when casinos hire former cheats to help them stop players who are trying to break the rules, except the other way around.
And if all else fails, maybe Holder can assist the California legislature in drawing up their secession papers.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Heh: Nancy Pelosi, FORMER House Majority Leader, warns GOP they’ll pay a political price for scrapping Obamacare
January 3, 2017 11:07 AM by Doug Powers
Whew! Valerie Jarrett proud that Obama made it through 8 years scandal-free
January 2, 2017 12:12 PM by Doug Powers
Obama, Dems will meet between two ferns to discuss how to save Obamacare
December 30, 2016 12:23 PM by Doug Powers
Obama reluctantly answers post-election phone call from the 80s, decides Cold War might not be over
December 29, 2016 08:30 PM by Doug Powers
Just imagine the cost of Obama’s vacations if he hadn’t been sharing the sacrifice
December 29, 2016 10:23 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Politics