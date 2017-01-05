Dan Rather drives fatal dagger through heart of satire by offering online ‘Truth in the News’ course
**Written by Doug Powers
Sorry, Dan, but I’ve already decided to spend all my remaining disposable income on Brian Williams’ “How to Tell Fascinating Stories from War Zones” seminar so I won’t be able to afford this course:
Called “Journalism & Finding the Truth in the News” and offered through Udemy, the class is aimed at both media career aspirants and the general public.
“In this course, Dan teaches invaluable foundations on great writing, the essentials of telling a good story, and how to remain calm and captivating on camera — useful skills for anyone fascinated by the power of the news or anyone who wants to contribute to serious journalism,” reads the course description.
“Dan’s rich history and extensive knowledge of journalism, paired with practical, hands-on exercises, creates a unique learning opportunity and rare insight from an American legend,” it continues.
[…]
In 2004, Rather came under fire after reporting on a series of unauthenticated documents regarding George W. Bush’s National Guard service that turned out to be fake.
The resulting firestorm cost Rather his position
It’s all only $10 if you act now. And that price includes a special course that combines “science” and projection:
Also, an extensive lesson in Denial 101 will be part of Rather’s course, albeit unwittingly:
