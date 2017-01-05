Did You Know...

   

Dan Rather drives fatal dagger through heart of satire by offering online ‘Truth in the News’ course

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 5, 2017 10:10 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Sorry, Dan, but I’ve already decided to spend all my remaining disposable income on Brian Williams’ “How to Tell Fascinating Stories from War Zones” seminar so I won’t be able to afford this course:

Called “Journalism & Finding the Truth in the News” and offered through Udemy, the class is aimed at both media career aspirants and the general public.

“In this course, Dan teaches invaluable foundations on great writing, the essentials of telling a good story, and how to remain calm and captivating on camera — useful skills for anyone fascinated by the power of the news or anyone who wants to contribute to serious journalism,” reads the course description.

“Dan’s rich history and extensive knowledge of journalism, paired with practical, hands-on exercises, creates a unique learning opportunity and rare insight from an American legend,” it continues.
[…]
In 2004, Rather came under fire after reporting on a series of unauthenticated documents regarding George W. Bush’s National Guard service that turned out to be fake.

The resulting firestorm cost Rather his position

It’s all only $10 if you act now. And that price includes a special course that combines “science” and projection:

null

Also, an extensive lesson in Denial 101 will be part of Rather’s course, albeit unwittingly:

null

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Media Bias,Rathergate
Printer Friendly

What better way to ring out the old year than with a compilation of MSNBC’s 2016 insanity? (New Years Eve/Day open thread)

December 31, 2016 02:45 PM by Doug Powers

msnbcmaddow

May old breakdowns not be forgot

Stature-Gate: Politico’s really swinging for the Pulitzer fences with this Trump bombshell

December 23, 2016 12:27 PM by Doug Powers

laughing

SCOOP!

The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Demagogue Van Jones

December 6, 2016 08:55 PM by Michelle Malkin

The MSM talking points about the transfer from Obama to Trump have obviously been distributed

December 2, 2016 09:28 PM by Doug Powers

coincidence

A sudden boom in “Trump inherits Obama’s economic boom” stories.

Here’s the most hilarious part of Obama’s interview with Rolling Stone

November 30, 2016 06:29 AM by Doug Powers

goodfellaslaugh

Oh man…


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Media, Media Bias

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook