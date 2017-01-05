Progressive ‘optics’: Va. Gov. Terry McAuliffe says state’s image will suffer if it’s not legal to kill babies after 20 weeks

By Doug Powers • January 5, 2017 03:20 PM

This is possibly the most twisted view of economic stimulus I’ve heard in a good while and it boils down to this: Not being able to legally kill babies in the womb after 20 weeks is bad for the economy!

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promising to veto legislation banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, saying such a “socially divisive” proposal hurts the state’s image.

“I can’t sit back and have that sitting out the same time I am traveling the globe recruiting businesses to Virginia,” McAuliffe said, adding that he is going on an important recruiting trip this weekend. “If there’s something that would be damaging toward business, and to our image around the country and the globe, I’ll veto it, you bet I will.”

Yeah, I’m sure McAuliffe hears this a lot (from the voices in his head): “You know, I was going to relocate my metal fabrication business to your state until I found out late-term abortion might soon be illegal.”

