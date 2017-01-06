Did You Know...

   

Joe Biden officially closes book on 2016 election with depressing news for protesters: ‘It is over.’

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 6, 2017 02:11 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

At a joint session of Congress, the Electoral College votes were certified, but not without some attempted objections that Joe Biden wasn’t having any part of:

“It is over.” But don’t tell that to these people:

After being thrown out of the building, the protesters handled reality about as well as could be expected before heading to local coffee shops with their laptops to post boxes of “Stronger Together” swag for sale on eBay at a 95 percent discount:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton,Joe Biden
Printer Friendly

Obama had one last chance to show Trump the presidency is a ‘serious job’ for ‘serious times’ and he RAN WITH IT

January 6, 2017 10:22 PM by Doug Powers

obamaserious

The final irony

Of course: Hollywood lefties remind Congress that after an 8-year hiatus obstructionism is patriotic again

January 3, 2017 03:09 PM by Doug Powers

hollywood

Field of dreams

Obama reluctantly answers post-election phone call from the 80s, decides Cold War might not be over

December 29, 2016 08:30 PM by Doug Powers

obamamedvedev1

Hillary’s loss sure halted the “flexibility”

Hawaii restaurant owner now willing to ‘be humans together’ with customers who voted for Trump

December 29, 2016 09:36 AM by Doug Powers

humanstogether

Put that on a t-shirt!

Obama 2015: Our commitment to Israel is ‘unshakable’ — Obama 2016: Time to shake things up a bit

December 23, 2016 07:19 PM by Doug Powers

netanyahuobama

Longtime Middle East allies… WHO NEEDS ‘EM!?


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Barack Obama, Democrats, Israel

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook