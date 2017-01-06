Joe Biden officially closes book on 2016 election with depressing news for protesters: ‘It is over.’
**Written by Doug Powers
At a joint session of Congress, the Electoral College votes were certified, but not without some attempted objections that Joe Biden wasn’t having any part of:
“It is over.” But don’t tell that to these people:
After being thrown out of the building, the protesters handled reality about as well as could be expected before heading to local coffee shops with their laptops to post boxes of “Stronger Together” swag for sale on eBay at a 95 percent discount:
