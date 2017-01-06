Obama had one last chance to show Trump the presidency is a ‘serious job’ for ‘serious times’ and he RAN WITH IT

By Doug Powers • January 6, 2017 10:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The wind-up from a few months ago:

“I just want to emphasize the degree to which we are in serious times and this is a really serious job,” Obama said on Friday when asked about the race to succeed him. “This is not entertainment. This is not a reality show. This is a contest for the presidency of the United States. And what that means is that every candidate, every nominee needs to be subject to exacting standards and genuine scrutiny.” He called on the media to scrutinize Trump’s policy proposals, and Republican voters to reject flash over substance.

And the pitch, Friday night:

President Obama has invited more A-listers to his farewell party than president-elect Donald Trump has for his Jan. 20 inauguration. Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hosted a party for famous friends and major donors at the White House on Friday evening.

[…]

Those in attendance included Robert De Niro, Nick Jonas, Jordin Sparks, Kelly Rowland as well as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Obama sure had a powerful way of driving his “this is a serious job” point home, especially on a night when many people were killed and more injured in an attack in Ft. Lauderdale:

And the best part is the liberal glitterati will be standing around all night asking each other how in the world Hillary lost.

