Obama *changing position on border wall effectiveness (*just for this one thing)

By Doug Powers  •  January 7, 2017 02:19 PM

It wasn’t all that long ago that President Obama was lecturing everybody against being so paranoid by highlighting the futility of walls:

Obama’s leaving office “leading by example” as always:

Just perfect:

Hey, that doesn’t look like a “bridge.”

