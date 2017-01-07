Obama *changing position on border wall effectiveness (*just for this one thing)
**Written by Doug Powers
It wasn’t all that long ago that President Obama was lecturing everybody against being so paranoid by highlighting the futility of walls:
Obama’s leaving office “leading by example” as always:
Just perfect:
Hey, that doesn’t look like a “bridge.”
