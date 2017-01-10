Perfect: Cory Booker to testify against nomination of Jeff Sessions, who he was recently ‘blessed and honored’ to partner with
**Written by Doug Powers
Will Sen. Cory Booker’s old pal T-Bone be there to vouch for the New Jersey Senator’s veracity at today’s confirmation hearing? We’ll see:
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is set to testify against Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions Wednesday in an unprecedented move during his attorney general confirmation.
This would be the first time in Senate history that a sitting senator will testify against another sitting senator for a Cabinet post during a confirmation.
“I do not take lightly the decision to testify against a Senate colleague,” Booker said. “But the immense powers of the attorney general combined with the deeply troubling views of this nominee is a call to conscience.”
Not even a year ago, Booker had quite flattering words about Sen. Sessions (via @RandyEBarnett and JWF):
Booker obviously didn’t have a “call to conscience” 11 months ago.
Update:
The protesters are predictably doing their thing:
I’ll just leave this one here:
