Left-leaning actors courageously slam liberal Hollywood’s pay disparity during Obama presidency

January 12, 2017

Written by Doug Powers

As it turns out, the Obama years might have been worse for “equal pay” than anybody previously imagined — especially among the Hollywood Left, who are flipping out about the possibility that a Trump presidency could worsen a problem that, according to one of their own, already exists in the most liberal of business circles:

Marie Claire’s February issue cover star Natalie Portman has revealed to us that Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for 2011 rom-com No Strings Attached. ‘I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with “quotes” in Hollywood… His [quote] was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.’ ‘Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar,’ she continued. ‘In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.’ ‘I don’t think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.’

Kutcher offered Portman her fair share of the leading role pay emotional support:

Ashton Kutcher said he is “so proud” of Natalie Portman for speaking out on the Hollywood gender pay gap. The actor, who starred alongside the Oscar-winning actress in their 2011 film “No Strings Attached,” was responding to Portman’s recent interview in Marie Claire UK. In the interview, Portman revealed that Kutcher’s salary on the film was more than three times what she was paid.

[…]

“So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!” he wrote, sharing a link to the article.

In other words, Left-leaning actors, who both had supported Hillary Clinton, have slammed lack of “equal pay” in an industry dominated by liberals during the lengthy presidency of Barack Obama, and Republicans will somehow still be at fault. I half expected Kutcher to jump out during all this and yell, “You just got PUNK’D!”

Update:

I almost forgot that Portman’s in this stupid celeb “I will survive” video in which Hollywood lefties bravely convince themselves to keep breathing after January 20th:

Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

