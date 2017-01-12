Priorities! Sen. Kamala Harris grills CIA nominee about vital security issues of climate change & gay marriage
**Written by Doug Powers
There were several confirmation hearings in the Senate Thursday. Two of the hearings having a big impact on national security were for people who are likely the next Defense Secretary and CIA director. First off, California Senate newbie Kamala Harris asked CIA director nominee Mike Pompeo a pressing line of questioning about the most important national security issue today:
National security priorities, progressive-style:
Harris did eventually get to another major national security priority:
Harris also questioned Pompeo about his past opposition to gay marriage
Do the Dems really wonder why voters have removed them from the control loop?
