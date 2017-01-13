Nutty Nancy Pelosi lets America know who’s to blame for $9 trillion in debt added since Obama’s been president
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Here’s a hint:
President Obama’s being completely removed from the blame loop because Nancy Pelosi’s going to go straight from 16 years of “blame Bush” to an as yet indeterminate number of “blame Trump” years:
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blamed former President George W. Bush and the Republicans on Friday for the more than $9 trillion that has been added to the national debt under President Obama’s watch.
Pelosi argued that under Obama, the annual budget deficit, which contributes to the national debt, has been reduced dramatically, and said that without Obama’s work, the national debt would be even higher. She also mostly blamed Bush for not paying for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“When President Obama stood on the steps on the Capitol eight years from next week, the [budget] deficit was $1.4 trillion — one year deficit,” she said. “It’s reduced by 70 percent in his administration. Much of the increase in the national debt that has occurred from this time still springs from two unpaid-for wars, cost that we owe our veterans following that, giveaways that they gave to the pharmaceutical industry, and the high-end tax cuts that have carried forward without any job production. Absent the work of President Obama, this national debt would be even higher.”
Did you catch that? Obama had a hand in adding only $9 trillion in debt in eight years, and we haven’t even bothered to thank him. Why has Bush continued to be so unpatriotic these last few years?
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Go figure: Attorney General for admin that constantly slams cops says low officer morale contributes to Chicago’s woes
January 13, 2017 01:29 PM by Doug Powers
Left-leaning actors courageously slam liberal Hollywood’s pay disparity during Obama presidency
January 12, 2017 08:40 PM by Doug Powers
Obama’s ‘Farewell Speech’ could trigger flood warnings in Chicago when the MSM drool/tear bucket overflows
January 10, 2017 02:40 PM by Doug Powers
Lefty celebs bid weepy video farewell to Obama, who blames Bush for huge Dem losses during his presidency (open thread)
January 8, 2017 11:32 AM by Doug Powers
Obama *changing position on border wall effectiveness (*just for this one thing)
January 7, 2017 02:19 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Immigration, Open Borders Lobby