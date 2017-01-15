CBS News swings for Pulitzer fences with final Harlequin Romance-worthy Obama fawn (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • January 15, 2017 10:09 AM

Time for the final Sunday open thread of the Obama era. A few things to kick it off…

CBS News, in addition to having Obama on 60 Minutes tonight for another farewell address before his final farewell address Friday, is lobbying hard for a Pulitzer (not to mention jobs writing Harlequin Romance novels about the 44th presidency) with a lapdog finale for the ages. Try and suppress your gag reflex:

They did the same kind of story when George W. and Laura Bush left office, right?

The MSM will be watching closely tonight:

*****

Speaking of CBS News, check out this sounding of the global warming alarm in 2014:

And as 2017 begins, they’ve hit the “snooze” button again on that particular alarm:

Never fails.

*****

Michael Moore & friends are enjoying the extra attention that the election of Trump affords them:

The usually media shy Al Sharpton will also be there, but not to pay back taxes.

*****

Get a load of this photo backdrop for abortion superfan Cecile Richards:

Even a lightning bolt from on high was unable to cut through the disgustingly thick irony.

*****

Failed Democrat presidential hopeful Michael Dukakis says that President-Elect Donald Trump owes failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton an apology:

Former Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis said in an interview Friday that President-elect Donald Trump needs to get off Twitter and apologize to Hillary Clinton. “I mean he ought to be ashamed of himself for this kind of stuff, calling her a crook and that kind of nonsense. She’s a good person, nothing she did involved breaches of national security,” Dukakis said in an interview on WABC radio with Rita Cosby. “She was investigated for God knows how long about Libya, and a Republican-dominated committee exonerated her.” Dukakis went on to say that Trump needed to change his behavior and apologize to Clinton over the matter.

The most effective rebuttal Trump could give would be to re-air this ad from 1988:

*****

After many years, the circus is ending. But enough about the Obama administration’s final week in the White House — Ringling Bros. is also calling it quits:

After 146 years, the curtain is coming down on “The Greatest Show on Earth.” The owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told the Associated Press that the show will close forever in May. The iconic American spectacle was felled by a variety of factors, company executives said. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.

You out-of-work clown joke here.

Have a good Sunday all!

