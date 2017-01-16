Outgoing uber-partisan president was surprised & disappointed by all the partisanship in DC
As Obama proved in an interview that aired on 60 Minutes last night, he’s leaving office with his sense of humor fully intact:
As his administration draws to a close, the president who vowed to unite Republicans and Democrats conceded that the political divide was a bigger obstacle than he thought it would be.
“I was surprised and — and continue to be surprised by the severity of partisanship in this town,” President Obama told “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft, in the final network interview of his presidency.
“I will confess that I didn’t fully appreciate the ways in which individual senators or members of Congress now are pushed to the extremes by their voter bases,” the president said. “I did not expect, particularly in the midst of crisis, just how severe that partisanship would be.”
That’s just rich:
Obama specifically referred to the GOP’s refusal to have a nomination hearing for Merrick Garland as an example of the rancorous partisanship that surprised him. However, the partisanship in DC didn’t surprise Obama when he was a senator supporting the Dems’ filibuster of Samuel Alito in 2006.
