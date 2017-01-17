‘Women’s March’ organizers remind millions of women they’re not welcome (because of all the inclusiveness & stuff)
**Written by Doug Powers
The day after Donald Trump is inaugurated, the “Women’s March” will take place in Washington, DC. As their Facebook page states, it will be a totally inclusive event:
This is an INCLUSIVE march, is FREE to join and EVERYONE who supports women’s rights are welcome.
But hold on, women, because the “Women’s March” organizers felt compelled to remind everybody that their “INCLUSIVE” march is only for certain people:
However, Michael Moore, Rep. Luis Gutierrez and Harry Belafonte will be there to ensure the progressive patriarchy has full representation at a “Women’s March” where millions of women aren’t welcome.
