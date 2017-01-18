Confirmed: Obama saved the best material for his final news conference
**Written by Doug Powers
President Obama held his final news conference this afternoon, and he opened up with advice to the gathered media (Beverage warning: Put down your drink before proceeding to prolong the life of your computer monitor & keyboard):
It was such crucial advice that Obama waited until a few hours before he’s leaving office after eight years to impart it upon his hard-working water-carriers. And it gets better:
After Obama uttered that last quote he nudged the journos in the room so hard some of them fell off their Hope & Change Signature high chairs.
Here’s the whole presser, and the only thing that makes it fun is that it’s his last one:
(h/t Michelle)
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
