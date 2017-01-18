Fail to the Chief: Lawmaker proposes Hillary Clinton Almost-Presidential Museum
**Written by Doug Powers
Possibly coming soon to a Chappaqua garage near you, a place that might come to be known colloquially as the Smashed Server Smithsonian:
An “almost presidential” museum should be built in Westchester County to recognize Hillary Clinton and other presidential candidates who won the popular vote but lost, Greenburgh’s town supervisor says.
Paul Feiner, a Democrat, said he isn’t suggesting using town or government funding for a museum or library, but wants a local college to take on the project, which he says would boost tourism in the area.
“Whether people like Hillary or don’t like Hillary, we should take advantage that she’s played an important role in American history and politics,” Feiner told The Journal News/lohud on Monday.
[…]
The museum, he said, could focus on documenting Clinton’s rise as the first female nominee for president of one of the major political parties. It could also gather the papers of other “almost presidents” and their contributions.
It’d be the world’s most boring document political document archive, because Team Hillary deleted all the good stuff.
Yell “WHY AREN’T I 50 POINTS AHEAD YOU MIGHT ASK” at the door for a 25-percent discount on admission.
