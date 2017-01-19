Michael Moore leads ‘star-studded’ anti-Trump protest in NYC to prove they learned nothing from the election

By Doug Powers • January 19, 2017 07:31 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

There’s probably nobody happier with the election of Donald Trump than Michael Moore, and maybe his progressive Hollywood friends will reward him with another Oscar for acting so incredibly concerned about current events that could provide an opportunity to score with a sequel to “Fahrenheit 911.” They’ve waited many years for another president to hate:

Director Michael Moore held a massive protest Thursday night outside Trump’s New York City International Hotel, featuring speeches from prominent figures including actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo. The protest started at 6 p.m. with Robert De Niro poking fun at Trump by reading off imagined tweets from the president-elect. It was followed by speeches from Moore, Alec Baldwin, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, Ruffalo and Rev. Al Sharpton, among others. Moore started off saying it is a “very dangerous” time in the United States, calling Trump a “sociopath.” “With a lot of work on our part, we will stop this man,” Moore said. “He will not last four years.”

Gee, what would Moore’s reaction have been if a prominent figure on the Right said at the start of Obama’s presidency “he will not last four years”? Secret Service, do your stuff!

The “keep Hollywood relevant” rally brought in some celebs for what amounted to little more than glorified group grief counseling:

Some familiar faces who will be in attendance and taking the podium to speak are: Mark Ruffalo, 49, Robert de Niro, 73, Cher, 70, Sally Fields, 70, Reverend Al Sharpton, 62, Alec Baldwin, 58, Julianne Moore, 56, Mayor Bill de Blasio, 55, Marisa Tomei, 52, Rosie Perez, 52, Cynthia Nixon, 50, and Shailene Woodley, 25.

A bunch of rich liberals in New York City? There’s something you don’t see every day! The “protest” was scheduled 6-8 p.m. I’m assuming any later would be infringing on some bed times. Fun fact: Cher’s actually using the protest to kick off her 47th annual Farewell Tour.

Alec Baldwin helped kick things off with his Trump impression, which is sure to bring down the next presidency. Does it seem like these people are not-so-secretly enjoying what’s happened?

I’d suggest that Moore take his star-studded cast of lefties to Michigan to show solidarity with the 4th grade teacher who’s refusing to show his students Trump’s inaugural speech, but I’m dangerously close to that part of the state, so no thanks.

Update:

Well played (via @RandomSense):

