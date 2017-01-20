Chris Matthews’ leg thrill withdrawal symptoms have him seeing visions of Hitler after Trump’s ‘America first’ speech

By Doug Powers • January 20, 2017 09:11 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Now that his “tingle” is gone for good, delirium tremens sparked by rapid withdrawal of Hope & Change elixir caused MSNBC’s Chris Matthews to have visions of Hitler during Trump’s inaugural address and to wonder what other world leaders must think:

CHRIS MATTHEWS: And that would be — but I’m thinking, when [President Trump] said today, America first, it was not just the racial, I mean I shouldn’t say racial, the Hitlerian background to it, but it was the message I kept thinking. What does [U.K. Prime Minister] Theresa May think of this when she picks up the papers? What did he just say? He said America first. What happened to special relationship?

Matthews earned his doctorate degree in Godwin’s Law long ago.

“What must Teresa May be thinking?” Well, considering Trump put the Churchill bust back in the Oval Office and May is now working to implement Brexit (which Obama lectured the UK about avoiding), I’ll let MSNBC’s elder statesman dingbat figure that one out on his own over time — not that he ever will.

