Open thread: Inauguration Day 2017 — Four-year progressive freakout is officially ACTIVATED
**Written by Doug Powers
At noon, Obama’s out, Trump’s in. Yes, the nation’s about to get an answer to the long-debated question, “Can the Republic survive a presidential inauguration protested by Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and a Bruce Springsteen cover band? We’ll see.
It’s been a heck of an 18 months or so, that’s for sure.
While the festivities commence, here’s a participant in the “Junior Leftist Protester Training Program” who scored high on the “start a fire” test Thursday evening:
Somebody’s about to win a Soros Scholarship.
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
