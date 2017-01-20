Did You Know...

   

Open thread: Inauguration Day 2017 — Four-year progressive freakout is officially ACTIVATED

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 20, 2017 05:07 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

At noon, Obama’s out, Trump’s in. Yes, the nation’s about to get an answer to the long-debated question, “Can the Republic survive a presidential inauguration protested by Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and a Bruce Springsteen cover band? We’ll see.

It’s been a heck of an 18 months or so, that’s for sure.

While the festivities commence, here’s a participant in the “Junior Leftist Protester Training Program” who scored high on the “start a fire” test Thursday evening:

Somebody’s about to win a Soros Scholarship.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Barack Obama,Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton
Printer Friendly

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook