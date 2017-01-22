SNL’s ‘goodbye Obama’ cult skit was hilarious (wait, they were serious?); Ashley Judd warns of ‘Hitler in these streets’ at Women’s March (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • January 22, 2017 08:46 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s the first Sunday open thread of the Trump presidency, but for Saturday Night Live, it was apparently a somber occasion. This is how SNL ended last night:

Kim Jong Un: “Aren’t they overdoing it a little?”

*****

Did you see Ashley Judd’s performance at yesterday’s Women’s March in DC? Progressives have added a power booster to the old amplifier of Bush hatred and are going to dial it up to eleven until they scare people so much that Trump gets… re-elected in four years:

Actress and activist Ashley Judd delivered an impassioned spoken-word poem about Donald Trump’s misogyny, penned by a teenager, to the crowd during the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday. “I’m a nasty woman,” Judd began, before turning her attention to Trump. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a dis to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech,” Judd shouted.

[…]

“I am not as nasty as racism, fraud, conflict of interest, homophobia, sexual assault, transphobia, white supremacy, misogyny, ignorance, white privilege,” she continued ferociously. The poem — which she interrupted Michael Moore to deliver — was by 19-year-old poet Nina Donovan of Tennessee, who told the Daily News that the poem was actually even a little more vulgar before Judd tweaked it. “I feel Hitler in these streets, Nazis renamed,” Ashley continued.

Everybody who’s studied history understands that Hitler was well-known for allowing hundreds of thousands of people to take to the streets and call him names:

Nice to see she’s keeping things in perspective. And yes, Chris Matthews is expected to order a commemorative DVD of that speech.

*****

At the same march, Madonna said that lately she’s “thought a lot about blowing up the White House” (Bill Ayers reaction: “SCHWINNGG!”) but she chooses love instead — and by “love” I assume she means desperately reinventing herself every couple of years in what’s probably going to culminate in an embarrassing remake of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane”:

The Secret Service would be all over Madonna for that comment except they’re afraid it might get them hired as backup dancers on her next tour.

*****

Speaking of insane, here’s Nancy Pelosi expressing her frustration that the flyover country rubes can’t understand why Democrats — led by the likes of the woman who was awarded Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award for Greatness in Promoting Abortion & Baby Parts Sales — aren’t perceived as doing the “Lord’s work”:

Ever since Democrats suffered major, unexpected losses in the November election, political commentators have been speculating about why. One of the biggest reasons pointed to is the party’s disconnect with rural, religious and pro-life voters. On Friday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough broached the topic with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “How do they reconnect with a middle America who feels like [Democrats] look down on them?” Scarborough asked. Pelosi emphasized that Democrats are people of faith, but she said they may need to work harder to make that clear. Later in the interview, Pelosi accused Republicans, who by and large are pro-life, of “exploiting” their religious beliefs for political gain, and claimed that their actions do not line up with their beliefs. “They pray in church on Sunday, and prey on everyone the rest of the week,” Pelosi said. “And while we’re doing the Lord’s work by ministering to the needs of God’s creation, they are ignoring those needs, which is to dishonor the God who made them.”

Once again, the absence of an immediately lightning strike has challenged my faith in the existence of the benevolent God.

*****

Snowflake-triggering story of the week: The Senate confirmed James Mattis as Defense Secretary on Friday by a vote of 98-1. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was the sole “no” vote (AG nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions abstained). Progressives who think the purpose of the military is to serve as a publicly-funded Petri dish for leftist social experiments could be in for a long few years.

*****

Here’s a completely unnecessary reminder that Barack Obama plans to remain as vocal as ever:

People in Palm Springs who waited in heavy rain to see the Obamas yesterday got soaked for nothing:

Dozens of people in Palm Springs waited hours to glimpse the former president and first lady, but their hopes were dashed when a storm system diverted the Obamas’ flight from its planned trajectory, said Tom Nolan, executive director of the Palm Springs International Airport.

If you like your Obama sighting, you can keep it.

*****

It’s official: The MSM has emerged from the cryogenic sleep chamber after an 8-year hibernation to demand truth & accountability:

It’s going to be great fun watching the MSM trying to desperately re-kindle a fire they’ve let smolder these last few years.

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus