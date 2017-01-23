Did You Know...

   

Leftist rioters proved how much Trump hates Muslims and immigrants by torching limo owned by Muslim immigrant

By Doug Powers  •  January 23, 2017 06:50 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Leftist rioters are the Gilligans of Progressive Island:

The limousine that was set on fire during the anti-Trump anarchist protest in downtown Washington on Inauguration Day is owned by a Muslim immigrant who says the damage could cost his company $70,000.

Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of Nationwide Chauffeur Services, spoke with the Washington Examiner’s sister publication, Red Alert Politics, about what happened:

Ashraf’s employee, Luis Villarroel, 58, was dropping a client off at their destination when things turned ugly. Protesters smashed doors and windows in the vicinity, but then turned their attention to Villarroel and the limo. People began pounding on the car and started throwing stones and bricks in his direction. The driver ended up going to the hospital for cuts on his hands and arms from glass being shattered by thrown projectiles. […]

“[We’ve] been in business for over 25 years and this is the first time this has happened,” Ashraf said.

What ironic little anti-Trump Muslim immigrant leftist anarchists.

(h/t Twitchy)

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

