Leftist rioters proved how much Trump hates Muslims and immigrants by torching limo owned by Muslim immigrant

**Written by Doug Powers

Leftist rioters are the Gilligans of Progressive Island:

The limousine that was set on fire during the anti-Trump anarchist protest in downtown Washington on Inauguration Day is owned by a Muslim immigrant who says the damage could cost his company $70,000.

Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of Nationwide Chauffeur Services, spoke with the Washington Examiner’s sister publication, Red Alert Politics, about what happened: