Perfect: Richard Branson sends private jet for Obamas so they can discuss how everybody’s going to die from fossil fuel emissions

By Doug Powers  •  January 24, 2017 09:21 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Note: The eco-hypocrisy outlined below Al Gore approved

Another “do as I say not as I do” instant classic in just a few dozen words:

Barack and Michelle Obama have left Palm Springs, less than 3 days after arriving, and it seems they’re on their way to Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean.

The former prez and Michelle boarded a private jet Monday morning … a jet owned by Branson. The plane is bound for the airport a stone’s throw from Necker Island, where Branson lives.

Branson is involved in a slew of socially conscious causes, including deep concerns over climate change … one of President Obama’s passions.

“Sir Richard, I’d like to talk to you about our shared concern that fossil fuel emissions are an imminent threat to life as we know it… plus it won’t stop raining here.”

“I’ll send the jet.”

“Cool.”

The other level of irony now that the Obamas are on the island is the enjoying of the fruits of capitalism during more discussions with Branson about a “crisis” that invariably end up concluding that capitalism is a big part of the problem.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

