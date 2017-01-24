Perfect: Richard Branson sends private jet for Obamas so they can discuss how everybody’s going to die from fossil fuel emissions
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Another “do as I say not as I do” instant classic in just a few dozen words:
Barack and Michelle Obama have left Palm Springs, less than 3 days after arriving, and it seems they’re on their way to Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean.
The former prez and Michelle boarded a private jet Monday morning … a jet owned by Branson. The plane is bound for the airport a stone’s throw from Necker Island, where Branson lives.
Branson is involved in a slew of socially conscious causes, including deep concerns over climate change … one of President Obama’s passions.
“Sir Richard, I’d like to talk to you about our shared concern that fossil fuel emissions are an imminent threat to life as we know it… plus it won’t stop raining here.”
“I’ll send the jet.”
“Cool.”
The other level of irony now that the Obamas are on the island is the enjoying of the fruits of capitalism during more discussions with Branson about a “crisis” that invariably end up concluding that capitalism is a big part of the problem.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Chris Matthews’ leg thrill withdrawal symptoms have him seeing visions of Hitler after Trump’s ‘America first’ speech
January 20, 2017 09:11 PM by Doug Powers
Open thread: Inauguration Day 2017 — Four-year progressive freakout is officially ACTIVATED
January 20, 2017 05:07 AM by Doug Powers
Hypocrisy legacy, part XXIV: Obama was for gerrymandering before he was against it
January 19, 2017 07:55 AM by Doug Powers
Confirmed: Obama saved the best material for his final news conference
January 18, 2017 04:46 PM by Doug Powers
Heckuva day: Obama’s Clemency-Palooza Tuesday included Manning, FALN terrorist, assorted Gitmo riffraff
January 17, 2017 07:06 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Democrats, Feature Story