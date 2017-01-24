Yep, these are the same celebs who applauded Hillary’s ad reminding America ‘the children are watching’

By Doug Powers • January 24, 2017 04:26 PM

A few months ago, the Clinton campaign released a sanctimonious “Role Models” ad that piously reminded America that the “children are watching” and that Donald Trump’s rhetoric was too horrible for young ears.

There are a couple of well done remixes of the Clinton ad inspired by some of the speakers at Saturday’s Women’s March. This first one’s from David Rutz at the Washington Free Beacon:

Here’s an un-bleeped different version from Heatstreat’s Stephen Miller (language warning):

Those are some of the same people who gave Hillary & Michelle Obama a standing ovation for “when they go low, we go high.”

