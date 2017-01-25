Go figure! Al Gore not eager to explain why ‘tipping point’ passed with no climate apocalypse yet in sight
**Written by Doug Powers
The world successfully lived through Al Gore’s 2006 Inconvenient Truth “10-year tipping point” a year ago:
In January, 2006 — when promoting his Oscar-winning (yes, Oscar-winning) documentary, An Inconvenient Truth — Gore declared that unless we took “drastic measures” to reduce greenhouse gasses, the world would reach a “point of no return” in a mere ten years. He called it a “true planetary emergency.” Well, the ten years passed today, we’re still here, and the climate activists have postponed the apocalypse. Again.
At the Sundance Film Festival, something that rarely happens occurred: Gore was in some position to get called on his BS. Unfortunately though he was also in a position to duck and dodge:
Gore was trudging through the snow to his oversized Chevy Suburban SUV, when the undercover agent asked an inconvenient question of Gore.
Climate Depot’s Undercover reporter at Sundance: “Hey Al, I just saw ‘Inconvenient’.”
Gore: “Oh great, thank you!”
Climate Depot’s Undercover reporter at Sundance: “My friends make fun of me about the 10-year tipping point, what do I tell them?”
Gore: “Well, we gotta keep working.” Gore then gives a momentary stare and then ignores the question and enters his “Executive Car Service” Chevy Suburban and departs on the snowy street.
Video a the link.
Don’t take it so hard, Al, I’m sure the climate apocalypse will come sooner or later — especially if you keep using private jets and SUV convoys.
