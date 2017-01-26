Clean energy proposal: Harness the power of Paul Krugman’s backfiring market predictions

By Doug Powers • January 26, 2017 07:48 AM

Just before and shortly after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton, New York Times super-genius economist and space alien stimulus architect Paul Krugman said that the smart Wall Street money was on Hillary Clinton:

As a matter of fact, on the night Trump was elected, Krugman predicted a market disaster from which the U.S. (and maybe the world) might never recover:

It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? Frankly, I find it hard to care much, even though this is my specialty. The disaster for America and the world has so many aspects that the economic ramifications are way down my list of things to fear. Still, I guess people want an answer: If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.

Fast forward to yesterday:

If only the power of Krugman’s backfired predictions could somehow be harnessed. This sounds like a job for future Energy Secretary Rick Perry!

