Flyover-speak 101: Dems holding crash courses in how to talk to ‘real people’

By Doug Powers • January 26, 2017 07:37 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This has to be one of the funniest headlines in recent memory:

What could possibly go wrong?

Gathering in Sheperdstown, West Virginia, Democrats were scheduled to hear Thursday from liberal political operative David Brock, Center for American Progress CEO Neera Tanden and Priorities USA CEO Guy Cecil in a session called “Hold Trump Accountable.” Earlier in the day, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) moderated a “discussion with Trump voters,” according to a draft schedule obtained by POLITICO. Manchin and nine other Senate Democrats are up for reelection next year in states that Trump won. Much of the event appears geared at figuring out how to turn people who supported Trump into Democratic voters in 2018. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (D), along with Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), held a session on “speaking to those who feel invisible in rural America,” according to the schedule. Other sessions were along similar lines: “Listening to those who feel unheard” and “Rising America — They feel unheard too.”

As part of their 2018 prep the Dems are going to spend an inordinate amount of time trolling FarmersOnly.com and watching Green Acres reruns. And of course the syllabus will include a seminar covering what NOT to say:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus