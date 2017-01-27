Report: EPA employees crying about Trump so much they might have to fine themselves for excessive facial runoff

By Doug Powers • January 27, 2017 08:24 PM

The EPA is among the federal agencies that continue to be triggered by recent political events, and some bureaucrats there are apparently so upset about everything they might spend the next few months in therapy instead of figuring out how to monitor your grill emissions:

Environmental Protection Agency employees have not accepted Donald Trump’s victory and are still “coming to work in tears” more than two months after the election. “At EPA headquarters, the mood remains dark,” ProPublica reported Wednesday. “A longtime career communications employee said in a phone interview Tuesday that more than a few friends were ‘coming to work in tears’ each morning as they grappled with balancing the practical need to keep their jobs with their concerns for the issues they work on.” Trump’s victory has been tough for bureaucrats. The State Department held stress workshops after the election so they would not “become paralyzed by fear.” EPA employees were caught crying before, just after the election, as were White House aides. Energy Department employees were granted counseling. Sobbing staffers greeted Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill a month after her loss.

Suggested severance package for gov’t-employed progressives who want out: Million shares of Solyndra and a truckload of Kleenex.

But the EPA is offering treatment:

The trust-building exercise should be standing at the bank of the Animas River and falling backward waiting for somebody to catch them.

