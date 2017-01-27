Uh oh: Concerned looking guys with giant toy clock bring forth bad news for humanity

By Doug Powers • January 27, 2017 12:21 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The looks on their faces indicate we should be concerned:

I find my Doomsday Sundial to be a much more reliable measurement of planetary health, but then these people probably consider me to be anti-science for not placing full faith in the hands on an arbitrary giant toy clock:

Comments by US President Donald Trump on nuclear weapons and climate change have helped make the world less safe, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warned Thursday, moving its symbolic “Doomsday Clock” 30 seconds closer to midnight. The clock — which serves as a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet — was last changed in 2015, from five to three minutes before midnight. It is now set at two and a half minutes to midnight, amid concerns about “a rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump’s comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is colored by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise,” said a statement by the group of scientists and intellectuals, including 15 Nobel laureates.

It’s always “almost” midnight with these people — are there never days when it’s maybe 9:30 or so? Guess not.

The dead giveaway was the conclusion that a “growing disregard for scientific expertise” is edging humanity closer to doomsday. Climate change alarmists are turning into Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction sitting jaded in hotel rooms turning lamps on and off repeatedly. Too bad these same people aren’t nearly as eager to publicize symbolic clocks that show the hands ticking beyond doomsday deadlines predicted by climate apocalypse soothsayers.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus