NYC mayor reminds Trump that America is a country founded on Bill de Blasio’s values (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • January 29, 2017 09:50 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Is it Sunday again already? Ok, here we go…

Let’s kick things off with a NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio shot & chaser that’s about what you’d expect.

Friday:

May of last year:

When people like de Blasio preach inclusion, they mean their version of it. Those straying from the progressive tolerance reservation will be put in their place along with the Little Sisters of the Poor.

*****

From somewhere deep in the Westchester County woods, Hillary Clinton weighs in on President Trump’s EO:

Let’s time travel not long ago to a time when then-Secretary Clinton thought differently (via Twitchy):

The discovery in 2009 of two al Qaeda-Iraq terrorists living as refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky — who later admitted in court that they’d attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq — prompted the bureau to assign hundreds of specialists to an around-the-clock effort aimed at checking its archive of 100,000 improvised explosive devices collected in the war zones, known as IEDs, for other suspected terrorists’ fingerprints. As a result of the Kentucky case, the State Department stopped processing Iraq refugees for six months in 2011, federal officials told ABC News – even for many who had heroically helped U.S. forces as interpreters and intelligence assets. One Iraqi who had aided American troops was assassinated before his refugee application could be processed, because of the immigration delays, two U.S. officials said.

As always, do as they say, not as they do.

*****

Potential Dem backfire of the year: A judge put a temporary stay on President Trump’s executive order on “extreme vetting” for those coming to the U.S. from seven countries. George Washington University Law School prof. Jonathan Turley doesn’t like the EO, but believes the judge will ultimately side with Trump. Why? Obama precedent:

We’ll see what happens.

*****

Iran is considering what actions to take to get back at Trump:

Iran is carefully studying US President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and will take legal, political and reciprocal measures accordingly, Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Saturday.

Any American still wanting to be welcomed with open arms in Iran is being advised to fly there disguised as a pallet of cash.

*****

After striking an iceberg on election day, the final remains of the SS Clinton Influence are slipping beneath the surface:

*****

Meanwhile, it looks like Madonna might soon have a chance to get started on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign:

The ’80s pop icon could channel her disdain for the President into lyrics for the popular song “Enough is Enough,” which was previously recorded by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer, TMZ reports. The songwriter, Bruce Roberts, said he wants Madonna to rewrite and perform the lyrics, which she would change to express her negative opinions of Trump.

Madonna recently issued a clarification, saying that sure, she’s “thought a lot about blowing up the White House,” but in the most non-violent and love-filled way possible.

Have a good Sunday all!

Update:

Here’s something NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday: “As a New Yorker, I am a Muslim. I am a Jew. I am Black. I am gay. I am a woman seeking to control her body. We are one New York​.”

Cuomo a couple years ago: “Who are they? Right to life, pro-assault weapons, anti-gay — if that’s who they are, they have no place in the state of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.”

*****

Also, if you missed the Screen Actors Guild Awards, first of all, congratulations. But in the very least Hollywood, after an 8-year drought, finally has a president they can dislike again:

David Harbour uses 'Stranger Things' win to diss Trump: "We will shelter freaks and outcasts" https://t.co/GbdAsb8jYb #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/DnmzYvP5jm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

After wildly applauding a melodramatic sanctimonious lecture about coming to the rescue of the helpless and those most in need, the lib celebs in attendance headed back to their gated communities to cut donation checks to NARAL.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus